INM repatriates the body of a Honduran migrant found dead in Tlaxcala

The National Migration Institute began the process for the repatriation of the body of the young man of Honduran nationality, Elmer Córdova, found dead inside a railroad car, in the municipality of Tlaxco, Tlaxcala, on June 17.

The body of the 26-year-old migrant was located by personnel from the Ferrocarriles del Sur (Ferrosur) company with traces of blood in the mouth and nose, for which they notified the local Public Ministry and in turn the federal authorities to to contact their relatives, who upon hearing the news started a collection to cover the cost of their transfer to their homeland.

“Once the corresponding administrative and legal procedures had been concluded, the National Migration Institute determined the route to follow so that the delivery of the remains would take place on Thursday, July 8, in the municipality of Victoria, department of Yoro, Honduras. ”.

According to local Honduran media, Elmer left his community on June 4 for the United States, however, 10 days later his family stopped having contact after he left a shelter in Tlaxcala.

As a taxi driver, the young Honduran sought to make his way north through Guatemala and Mexico to try to reach the United States, unfortunately he did not succeed.

His colleagues organized a collection among colleagues, friends and family in which they managed to raise $ 4,000 to carry out the transfer the day after tomorrow with the support of the Mexican authorities.

Migrant News: 30 migrants rescued from drowning in Rio Grande

jcp