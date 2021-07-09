INM offers shelters with services to those who remain in the El Chaparral camp

MEXICO CITY

The Commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño, supervised the humanitarian assistance tasks carried out by elements of the Grupo Beta de Tijuana in the El Chaparral camp.

It may interest you: They take migrants found in Ecatepec to a shelter; they paid $ 3,500 to hide them

During the tour, he commented that, although dozens of migrants decided to remain in this perimeter since February in the hope of obtain asylum from the United States, “the INM endorses the commitment and collaboration to accompany them to spaces with better conditions of stay with the appropriate sanitary protocols”.

He stressed that the immigration authority will maintain its proposal and alternative for those who wish to stay in facilities and shelters of the civil society or federal government, above all, those who came to this place minors, elderly or disabled.

Francisco Garduño commented that the Integrating Migrant Center ‘Carmen Serdán’ has all the health and food services to keep a dignified and humanitarian stay.

* brc