INM issues immigration alert against Diego, a young man who ran over two women in Iztacalco

MEXICO CITY.

The National Institute of Migration (INM) issued a migratory alert to name Diego Armando Helguera Salgado, alleged person responsible for the crime of attempted femicide and for whom there is an arrest warrant requested by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

The foregoing, with the purpose of verifying, registering and informing the law enforcement authorities about the entry-exit movements of the aforementioned person through the 194 points of internment -air, maritime and land- of the national territory.

The subject who is hiding has been searched in two addresses in Mexico CityBut neither he nor his family have been located.

If you have information that leads to his whereabouts, report him!

In video you can see how ‘Polly’ was after being run over by Diego’s car

A video shows the moment when the young woman named Maria Fernanda Olivares (Polly) It was thrown in the middle of the avenue, after it was dragged two streets by the vehicle of the subject identified as Diego Armando Helguera last Saturday.

As is known, Diego Armando was ordered to leave a party because he got drunk and began to have inappropriate behaviors that did not please the other attendees. The individual was taken out of the party for “bad drink”, but in revenge he took his car and went on top of some attendees, running over “Polly” and her friend Fernanda.

INDIFFERENCE

Polly stayed there: lying in the middle of the avenue.

He had fractures to his face, skull, arms …

Cars passed, people …

But no one stopped to help her.

Today he is still serious in a hospital

The @FiscaliaCDMX and @SSC_CDMX are looking for Diego Helguera for dragging her and leaving her like that pic.twitter.com/nYWeOHPhQm – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) June 15, 2021

“Polly” got stuck under the car and was dragged at least two streets without the subject making the slightest attempt to stop; the young woman was finally left on the pavement.

The video shows the indifference of the people who pass by the place, nobody does anything for her, some vehicles even pass very close and can pass over her; people who walk around the site also do not approach it.

By this time, the girl already had fractures in her face, skull and arms.