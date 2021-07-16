INM hands over rescued Honduran minor in Veracruz

MEXICO CITY

Child Protection Officers and attention to vulnerable groups (OPI) of National Institute of Migration (INM), handed over to Honduran authorities a two-year-old minor, abandoned 19 days ago on the limitation of Ocozocoautla- Las Choapas highway, in Veracruz.

The boy with a naked torso was found in the undergrowth and the tractor-trailer in which he was traveling in overcrowded conditions with a hundred of migrant people.

After landing in the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport, located 11 kilometers from the city ​​of San Pedro Sula, the Honduran government He assumed the guardianship of the child, in order to be taken with his relatives and, thus, complete the reunification process previously mandated by Mexican authorities.

Before midnight, the infant, in perfect health conditions, and three other young minors, also of Honduran nationality, were transferred from the shelter designated by the State Attorney’s Office for the Protection of Children and Adolescents at the Veracruz International Airport and from there to Mexico City, where on Friday morning they left for the Central American country.

In the first days of July, it was revealed that a woman living in Honduras claimed that the child rescued by agents of the National Guard and the INM, on June 28 in the state of Veracruz, was her son.

He affirmed that, next to his father, the minor left for Mexico days before with the intention of reaching USA.

