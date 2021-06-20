INLAB Digital expands by opening offices in Mexico, Peru and Ecuador

A few months ago we were talking about a group of people who, after being employed by the giant Nokia several years ago, got together again in 2016 to set up their own online digital advertising business. Since then, INLAB Digital has not stopped growing and after making the leap to Latin America at the beginning of the year, it now continues its expansion throughout the continent by opening offices in Mexico, Peru and Ecuador. To complete its presence, it will also expand its presence in the Miami hub.

Since arriving in Colombia in January 2021, INLAB has closed important agreements such as the management of advertising for the Medellín City Council, with campaigns focused on the goal of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, encouraging young people to wear a mask, maintain a safe distance between people and, more recently, to get vaccinated.

Three capital increases and objective of tripling profits in 2021

This expansion of INLAB is supported by the capital increase that the startup recently carried out and in which companies such as Everis, a company integrated in the NTT DATA Group, participated. In fact, it was the second time that the consulting firm participated in the capital of INLAB Digital.

In its latest expansion, it managed to raise one million euros, which has been used mainly to finance expansion in Latin America and in reinforcing the technology it uses. It is expected that during the third quarter of 2021 it will launch a new capital increase that will serve to continue growing.

In terms of revenue, the startup has managed to double them since its founding in 2015, even with a global pandemic that has affected, to a greater or lesser extent, all sectors. However, the goal for this year is to triple the turnover last year, something very ambitious considering the period of uncertainty that we went through.

