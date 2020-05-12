15 minutes. The contestant of the American television program Ink Master (Tattoo Master), Daniel Silva, was arrested for murder after the car accident where the popular YouTuber, Corey La Barrie, died on his 25th birthday, which occurred on Sunday night.

According to USA Today, Los Angeles police said Silva, 27, was behind the wheel of the 2020 McLaren 600LT car involved in the fatal accident, which occurred in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. The luxury sports vehicle was traveling “at high speed when the driver lost control”, pulled off the road, and crashed into a tree. This was reflected in a statement from the police force last Monday.

Officer Mike López, in charge of relations with the media, reported that Silva “was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, crashed and killed the passenger (Corey La Barrie). So he has been charged with murder and is in police custody. “

Daniel Silva is 27 years old (Courtesy Twitter @bestgug)

After the impact, Silva attempted to flee the scene, according to the police statement. However, he was “detained by citizens who came to render aid.” Both Daniel Silva and Corey La Barrie were transferred to the hospital, but La Barrie died.

Her younger brother Jarrad La Barrie commented on the alleged incident on her Instagram account.

“Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” he wrote. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this without you. I miss you so much since this isn’t fair, thanks for always being the best big brother,” he said.

Famous trajectories

Silva appeared as a contestant on the tenth season of the reality show Ink Master. The show’s biography states that “with just $ 300 saved, he bought tattoo equipment with the dream of making it big.” Daniel Silva Tattoos opened and has a YouTube channel with more than 229,000 followers, as well as 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

According to Famous Birthdays, Corey La Barrie was known for posting comical and stylish images to his Instagram account, where he had more than 190,000 followers. He was also widely known through his self-titled YouTube channel, where he accumulated more than 330,000 followers. In 2019, he made his reality debut on the YouTube series, The Reality House.

In addition to his younger brother Jarrad, he had an older sister, Jessica. He was born in Australia but moved to Los Angeles (California).