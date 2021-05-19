Injustice will have its own animated film

The extras of the animated films of DC Comics usually give us clues of what will be the next animated project at the hands of Warner Bros. Animation, as they include previews of the next animated film to be released. That’s what happened to the extras of the animated movie “Batman: Long Halloween: Part Two”, who have revealed an interesting new animated project.

As we can read in the extras, what is defined will be included a preview of “Injustice”. Undoubtedly a title that does not go unnoticed by fans of the DC universe as it directly evokes the video game “Injustice: Gods Among Us”, which then in turn made the leap to the vignettes. It is not official yet that we are talking about an adaptation of this title, but everything points along that line.

This reveal comes with a press release for the upcoming movie “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two” stating the following:

The Injustice video game series was developed by Mortal Kombat’s NetherRealm Studios and is set in an alternate DC universe. Here, Superman was tricked by the Joker into killing Lois Lane and her unborn child. Five years later, a deranged Superman now rules the entire world. The Justice League crosses dimensions to take down this unhinged version of the Man of Steel. In this way, in the game heroes and villains from the DC universe face each other in what would be the “definitive confrontations”.

The first game arrived in 2013, while its sequel did in 2017. The first video game also featured a well-known prequel in comic book form written by Tom Taylor, which highlighted Superman’s death to Joker.

The second animated film adaptation of the comic book ‘The Long Halloween’ will be released possibly in the fall, but the film will possibly be announced before this. Likewise, it remains to be seen whether they will be inspired by the video game, the comics, or both.