Injustice, DC’s fighting video game, will have its own movie

DC has taken us by surprise by announcing that his next animated film will be based on Injustice: God Among Us, the popular fighting video game developed by NetherRealm Studios (via ComicBook). It is strange, however, that the company did not prepare a splendid announcement, since the adaptation was made official through a simple statement related to Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. The latter is an animated production for adults that will be available in July 2021.

For the moment, yes, we don’t have many details about the Injustice feature film. However, DC notes that The first preview can be seen in the Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two Blu-Ray extras “Yes, now you must open the wallet to see trailers.” Therefore, it is very likely that the adaptation of Injustice will wait until 2022 to avoid a saturation of premieres in the second semester.

Being an animated film, DC has the opportunity to keep the voice actors of the video game. The big question that prevails among fans is whether DC will respect the narrative bases that we already know, since these were one of the main attractions of God Among Us —and of the sequel that arrived in 2017—. Undoubtedly, there is still a lot of information to share in the coming months.

The interesting story of Injustice

Injustice is set in a devastated world where Superman loses his sanity and becomes a tyrant who rules the world. However, this surprising reaction of the man of steel does not happen by simple coincidence, but by direct intervention Joker. He tricks Superman with the scarecrow gas to make him believe that Lois Lane, currently pregnant, is Doomsday. The superhero kills her and, realizing the true atrocity he committed, enters a phase of madness that begins with the murder of the Joker.

Certainly some members of the human race still prevail in humanity. League of Justice, who despite not being at the height of Superman as far as power is concerned, try to stop him at all costs. The interesting thing is that the argument moves to different dimensions (or realities), and this leads to the appearance of character variants. So successful was Injustice that DC released a series of comics to delve into the story, and we’ll soon be able to enjoy it as a feature film.

