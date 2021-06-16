Injustice continues to feed on Chris Paul’s career

If the season had to be summed up NBA with only one name, that would be Chris Paul. He will not be the MVP of the competition, he may not be the champion of the season or the MVP of the finals, but the performance of the 36-year-old veteran playmaker with his Phoenix suns it is being a real scandal.

However, if something has characterized Chris Paul’s career and his most obvious setbacks, it has been physical problems and bad fortune that has led him to miss some of the most key moments of his sports and professional career.

Now, one more: leading Phoenix Suns towards the ring, being the best player on the team from the first classified of the Western Conference to the Conference Final, and positive in Covid-19 that makes him indefinite low for the series to come. in view of Utah Jazz or Los Angeles Clippers.

A terrible blow for the Suns

Chris Paul is half team. Assuming it is the first step, and accepting what will happen without the player during all his time off, the second. A player who not only scores in hot moments, who is not only capable of directing his team, he also defends, calms tensions at the right moments, always finds the best pass and constantly throws the team on his back.

The seriousness of the matter goes beyond the low time of CP3. Yes, he will miss a few weeks, but this loss would also influence his racing pace and put a stop to his great personal moment. One more blow for one of the best PG in the history of American basketball.