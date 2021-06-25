Injury sidelines Kevin Lee from UFC 264

Kevin Lee – UFC

A rib injury has delayed the return of Kevin lee to the Welterweight division.

Sean Brady, who was to face the former interim 155-pound title challenger at the UFC 264, He reported on his social networks about the postponement of the contest.

Notice

Brady, number 14 in the rankings, is undefeated as a professional with a 4-0 record over the Octagon.

Lee, for his part, has not competed since being submitted by Charles Oliveira in February 2020.

The Detroit native is 0-1 at 170 pounds.

At the moment the plan is to move the fight between Lee and Brady to the undercard of August 7.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

