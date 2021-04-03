Injury Sergio Ramos; low time

Real Madrid have reported that Sergio Ramos suffers a muscle injury to the inner calf of his left leg. The club is awaiting its evolution, but everything points to whate could be a month off and miss the Champions League matches against Liverpool and the League Classic.

The player has spoken on social networks after his injury was made public. “Yesterday, after the game, I was training on the pitch and I noticed a puncture in my calf …”, he began to explain, and assured that “if there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches.”

Ramos’ full message after his injury

“The truth is that I’ve been in for quite a few weeks. An intervention is always a sporting and emotional break. Fortunately, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays A paper. Yesterday, after the game, I was training on the pitch and I noticed a puncture in my left calf. Today I have been tested and it was confirmed that I have a muscle injury. If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy you transmit to me on the field of play. I can do nothing but speak frankly, work hard and cheer. to the team with the soul “.