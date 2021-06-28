Injury excludes Rodolfo Pizarro del Tricolor

MEXICO CITY

One more casualty for El Tri. Rodolfo Pizarro dropped from the Mexican National Team, the Inter Miami player has not fully recovered from a groin injury, a situation that has relegated him from activity with his club.

Pizarro had budgeted to report with the tricolor team between this Sunday and Monday, however, Gerardo Martino decided to cancel him in order to allow the player to continue with his rehabilitation process.

His place will be taken by Efraín Álvarez, the LA Galaxy player received his second call with Mexico. In case of participating with the team in the Gold Cup, the youth would have definitely opted for wearing the tricolor jersey.

cmb

