Injuries kill Real Madrid: Varane is ruled out for the Champions League



The loss of the French leaves the white defense very weak.

Raphael varane, central defender of Real Madrid, I know will lose the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg to Chelsea. The merengue club published a medical report on Monday morning in which it reports the following: “After the tests carried out today on our player Raphaël Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscles. Evolution pending“.

Varane would not only miss the game against Chelsea, but also two ‘finals’ in La Liga against Sevilla and Granada.

The odyssey of Real Madrid

The Real Madrid defense is extremely weak in his absence: Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vásquez and Marcelo are ruled out. Mendy probably does not play, while Sergio Ramos reaches the limit and after three months without playing 90 minutes.

Zidane is torn between playing with three centrals and two lanes or betting on the classic formation with four men in the rear. Militao and Nacho should be fixed. The first as central and the second as central or lane. Everything will depend on the physical state of Ramos. But without Mendy or Marcelo, surely Nacho would start on the left and Odriozola on the left.

The defensive odyssey comes just when Madrid have to score at least one goal at Stamford Bridge, so in theory they should risk a little more in attack. Faced with an offense as lethal as Chelsea’s, the risk is maximum. Still, we should never rule out a champion.