Injured reported after shooting at Aventura Mall in Florida

May 8, 2021

0

This Saturday users on social networks reported a shooting in the shopping center in Florida, United States, Aventura Mall, which has left some injured in the place.

After the shooting, people ran to escape the scene. In such a way, they crossed an avenue to the bullfights escaping from the shootings.

I am with my family at the Aventura Mall. There was a very big shooting. I am with my babies, my wife, my mother-in-law and my mom. I managed to get them all out and I’m on the roof of the parking lot with them. We have fears. PLEASE watch the news and tell me if it’s okay to go out – Alfre Alvarez 🇨🇺 (@ AlfreAlvarez3) May 8, 2021

Likewise, local media reported people hiding or trapped in the Aventura Mall stores.

On the other hand, the police and the Miami-Dade fire units arrived at the mall.

shooting at aventura mall .. pic.twitter.com/Yhel1RVoXJ – Naty Denegri (@natydenegri) May 8, 2021

0