Injured reported after shooting at Aventura Mall in Florida

U.S.

May 8, 2021

0

This Saturday users on social networks reported a shooting in the shopping center in Florida, United States, Aventura Mall, which has left some injured in the place.

After the shooting, people ran to escape the scene. In such a way, they crossed an avenue to the bullfights escaping from the shootings.

Likewise, local media reported people hiding or trapped in the Aventura Mall stores.

On the other hand, the police and the Miami-Dade fire units arrived at the mall.

0