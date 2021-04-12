Injured Lucas Vázquez says goodbye to the campaign and perhaps to Real Madrid

Contract ends in 2021

Real Madrid player Lucas Vázquez says goodbye to the season after confirming the MRI he underwent on Sunday morning that he suffered a sprain of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will take him out for about eight weeks; while the Uruguayan Fede Valverde is a serious doubt for the Champions League duel against Liverpool at Anfield due to a strong blow to the sole of one foot.

The clash between Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Busquets in the El Clásico against FC Barcelona, ​​fighting at grass level for a divided ball, caused an injury with which Lucas said goodbye to the season and perhaps to Real Madrid. The Galician footballer has not yet reached an agreement with the white club for his continuity.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Luka Modric – Real Madrid – Market value: € 10 M

& copy imago images

Data updated on March 30, 2021

24 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

& copy imago images

23 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

& copy imago images

22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

& copy imago images

21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 M

& copy imago images

19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 M

& copy imago images

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

& copy imago images

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 million

& copy imago images

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

& copy imago images

15 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 14 M

& copy imago images

14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

& copy TM / imago images

13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

& copy imago images

12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

& copy imago images

11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

& copy imago images

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

& copy imago images

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

& copy imago images

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

& copy imago images

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

& copy imago images

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

& copy imago images

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35m

& copy imago images

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

& copy imago images

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55m

& copy imago images

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60 M

& copy imago images

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Lucas Vázquez suffers a cruciate ligament sprain in the knee

“After the tests carried out on Lucas Vázquez by Real Madrid’s Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a posterior cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee,” confirmed Real Madrid’s medical services in a medical report.

The Real Madrid doctors also carried out tests on Valverde, who had to be replaced at the time of Classic by a strong blow. According to club sources, the Uruguayan midfielder suffers a strong blow to the sole of his foot and is a doubt for Wednesday’s match against Liverpool.

