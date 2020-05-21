At least one person was injured this Thursday in a shooting at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Base (Texas, USA), which has resulted in its author, of unknown identity, “neutralized.”

The Corpus Christi Naval Security Forces responded to an active shooter at 6:15 a.m. this morning. The shooter has been neutralized, ”confirmed the base itself in a statement on its Facebook page.

The note added that “all of the facility’s doors remain closed while rescue services arrive on the scene. The NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigation Service) and local law enforcement are on site. ”

#UPDATE The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uusEQ0JQH9 – U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 21, 2020

The report on social networks does not mention if there were victims but local media, which quoted those responsible for the Navy, pointed out that there was one wounded man, who is a member of the security forces, who is in “good condition”.

The FBI is also part of the response team and is assisting in the investigation of the events.

Future pilots of the United States Navy are trained at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Base, which is located on the Texas coast about 300 kilometers from the border with Mexico.

The last shooting

Last December there was already another shooting at a Naval Air Training Base in Pensacola, Florida, where Mohammed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in a Saudi Arabian contingent who was undergoing training, killed three people and left eight others. wounds.

On that occasion, the shooting broke out shortly before 7:00 a.m. Local time in a base building where the classrooms are and spanned two of its floors.

This week, US Attorney General William Barr claimed that the FBI had obtained evidence of the alleged link with Al Qaeda from this Saudi Air Force non-commissioned officer.

“I am pleased to announce that the FBI managed to unlock phones that contain information hitherto unknown to us and that show significant (suspect) links to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQPA) not just before the attack, but even before it arrived. to the United States, ”the attorney general said in an appearance Monday.

