The new Edge

Vince McMahon has set his sights on a fighter whom he considers the new Edge. This is Cal Bloom, who was hired in March 2019 with Stokely Hathaway and Robert Strauss. This week he debuted on SmackDown fighting Sheamus and made a good impression for managers. Vince McMahon now supports this fighter, considering that he may be the new Edge.

Drew Gulak injured

Wrestler Drew Gulak suffered an injury during WWE SmackDown. The fighter announced it through Twitter, indicating that he gives his full support to Daniel Bryan for Money in The Bank. Until now it is unknown if the injury is legitimate and the possible scope that it could have.

The New Day the best stable ever

WWE has published on its website that The New Day is the best stable in the history of the company. This has generated controversy among fans on the internet, who explain that the team cannot be compared to others like DX or Evolution.

