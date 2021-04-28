Injured Dillashaw, Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez in plans as a new star of UFC Vegas 26

Aug 10, 2019; Montevideo, MO, Uruguay; Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres (red gloves) vs. Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC at Antel Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

A significant drop will have the UFC Vegas 26 undercard. TJ Dillashaw he had a cut in training and was off the card. After the discharge, work is being done on Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez as a new star fight.

The change was revealed by Damon Martin from MMA Fighting Tuesday afternoon.

Waterson, will try to get a new winning streak. The American comes from beating Angela hill by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 10. The victory ended with a two-game losing streak. Now, you will have a chance to gain some stability after a complex phase.

Rodriguez, comes from obtaining the greatest victory of his career. The Brazilian knocked out Amanda ribas on UFC 257, overcoming his defeat in front of Carla esparza on UFC Fight Island 3. Marine became known for being one of the winners of Contender Series Brazil.

UFC Vegas 26 It will be held on May 8 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.