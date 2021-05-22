Injections, another option to increase the buttocks

Alexandra was researching on how to improve the shape of her buttocks without having to resort to a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), since the recovery time of the popular treatment was very long and complicated.

“I started reading about alternative methods and found the fact with Sculptra. I googled some places and even had some inquiries in other offices, but Jen made me feel more comfortable and I realized that she really cared about what I wanted and knew exactly what I was doing, ”she says about her experience with him. Dolce BBL method.

Jennifer DiLandro, founder of Dolce Aesthetics (https://dolceaestheticsny.com) and an expert in injectables explains that Sculptra is a polylactic acid that stimulates collagen when injected, and the buttocks react very well to said acid because in that area there is a lot of muscle tissue.

“It is not something permanent but it is a good option for those who do not want to undergo surgery under anesthesia, or are not candidates for a BBL because they do not have enough body fat,” explains the registered nurse.



Butt lift with dermal fillers or injections is a relatively straightforward treatment. It is applied just below the surface of the skin to thicken, stimulating the growth of collagen; And unlike fat grafting, an essential element of the Brazilian lift, no downtime is needed because there is no surgical removal to use on the graft, which means there are no risks associated with anesthesia.

“It is also a good option for those who want to experiment but are not sure they want permanent change, or even for those who want to correct errors resulting from a BBL,” says DiLandro.

The number of treatments required depends on what the patient wants to achieve, from filling the lateral voids of the buttocks, obtaining greater volume or reducing cellulite. On average, according to the expert, for a small change you need 4 to 6 vials per buttock, and the effects last an average of 18 months.

“It does not require recovery time, the final result is obtained in three months and the improvement is gradually noticeable. 99.99 percent of my patients are satisfied with the results,” says DiLandro, who adds that the cost of Dolce BBL is approximately $ 1,800 per glute, to achieve a considerable increase.

“I have seen a noticeable change in the shape of my butt, which is exactly what I wanted. If you are looking to add volume to your buttocks without going under the knife, it is an excellent alternative ”, assures Alexandra about her experience.