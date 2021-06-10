Injectable chips for intracorporeal surveillance

Engineers have developed the smallest single-chip system with practical utility. The chip uses ultrasound for part of its operation and monitors processes inside the body. It is an amazing example of a new class of chips that can be injected into the human body through a hypodermic needle.

Implantable medical devices, widely used to deliver disease treatments, detect and map biological signals, and support or even enhance physiological functions, are transforming healthcare and improving the quality of life for millions of people.

There is growing interest in designing miniaturized and wireless implantable medical devices for physiological monitoring in vivo and in situ. These devices could be used to monitor physiological problems through measurements of temperature, blood pressure, glucose level, and respiration rate, for both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

To date, conventional implanted electronics have been very inefficient in terms of volume: it generally requires multiple external chips, housings, cables and transducers, and batteries are often needed for energy storage.

A constant trend in electronics has been the concentration of more electronic components in a smaller and smaller space.

Chips developed by Shepard and Shi’s team, shown here on the tip of a hypodermic needle. (Photo: Chen Shi / Columbia Engineering)

The team of Ken Shepard and Chen Shi, from Columbia University in the American city of New York, has built what, as far as these scientists know, is the smallest single-chip system in the world, occupying a total volume less than 0.1 cubic millimeters. The system is as small as a dust mite and is only visible under a microscope. To achieve this, the team turned to ultrasound to power the device and also to communicate with it wirelessly.

Current test versions of these chips only measure body temperature, but new versions, which the team is already working on, will be able to do much more. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)