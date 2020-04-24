Disinfectant manufacturers and doctors reject the remedy proposed by President Donald Trump

The company that makes the disinfectant Lysol and numerous doctors and scientists rushed this Friday to warn the public not to ingest or inject these types of products after the president of United States, Donald trump, suggested that it could be a treatment against coronavirus.

In the course of his almost daily press conference about the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump speculated on Thursday about alleged methods that could kill the virus, whose infection has already affected in United States over 800,000 people and has caused almost 50,000 deaths.

“Suppose we hit the body with a light, either ultraviolet or very powerful, and then, I say, suppose we carry the light inside the body, which can be done through the skin or in some other way”



“And, besides,” he continued, “I see that the disinfectant, which knocks it out (to the coronavirus) in a minute, a minute, and if there is a way to do something like that by injecting it into (the body), almost like a cleansing”



“Because you see, it gets into the lungs and does a tremendous number in the lungs, so it would be interesting to investigate that,” he added. “We will have to use medical doctors but it sounds interesting to me.”

Warnings about the folly of the idea were swift among the scientific community and the maker of one of the most popular disinfectants in United States.

Reckitt Benckiser, the British company that makes the household disinfectant LysolHe referred in a statement today to “recent speculation and social media activity” to deny that it can be ingested or injected.

“As global leaders in hygiene and health products we must make it clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered within the human body (whether by injection, ingestion or any other route”



Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the government Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a member of the White House working group on COVID-19, said for his part that he “certainly would not recommend ingesting a disinfectant.” .

For her part, Esther Choo, an emergency room doctor at the University of Health and Sciences in Oregon, told MSNBC television that “the idea of ​​introducing into the body something other than a toxin known as isopropyl alcohol or disinfectants. Those are the things we are concerned about that children may accidentally swallow, or that people who deliberately harm themselves would accidentally swallow. “

Craig Spencer, a global health doctor at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, said he is concerned “with people dying from this.”

“There will be those who think it is a good idea,” he added in an interview with The Washington Post. Trump’s suggestion “is not something trivial, something said in passing, an idea that perhaps this will work. It is dangerous,” he added.

