In the face of the economic crisis Mexico due to the impact of the coronavirus, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered million microcredit financing to family businesses registered in the Welfare Census, as well as service providers.

Support “to the word” of 25,000 pesos is destined for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), that will be distributed in various states of the Mexican Republic.

Small businesses like: shoe stores, patisseries, jewelry stores, inns, stationeries, butchers, among others, they can access help.

Who can participate in the credit?

Those people who have been registered in the welfare census They may be creditors of the loan that began to disperse as of Monday, April 27.

In accordance with Graciela Marquez, Secretary of Economy of the Government of Mexico, credits They will be distributed in the areas most affected by the COVID-19 contingency.

50% of the million credits will go to 80 municipalities in Metropolitan Zones in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Where will they be distributed?

Which means that, 500,000 credits will be delivered in metropolitan areas, 300,000 in the south-east of Mexico and 200,000 in the rest of the country.

How does it work?

People creditors to this benefit must be previously registered in the welfare census, which was carried out during 2018. Those who are registered in the census and who ever expressed an interest in financial support They will receive a call from the nation’s servers, who will request some documents to continue with the money delivery process.

Graciela Márquez announced that for more information, those interested can call the 01 8000 México 4 and collate personal information, in order to avoid fraud.

Once authorized, the credit will be deposited in a bank card, which may be collected by the beneficiary at one of the participating banks, closest to your home or business.

Credit will be paid in a period of three years from the fourth month in which the money was delivered. The fertilizers will be 850 pesos.

The payments will be 850 pesos and will be made month by month, to pay for three years. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The most relevant points of this plan are:

Three banks are participants. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“Go to a bank, fill out the application and start filling out papers. It was years that the little ones were not given credit. What we are looking for is a credit without formalities. To the word, “he said López Obrador during their traditional morning conference.

Likewise, stressed that every day will be reported from 18:00 to 19:00 how is the process of the delivery of the credits going.

“What we want is to start depositing to the accounts next Monday the 4th we start,” the president reiterated.

