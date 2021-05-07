Initial US Unemployment Claims Fall Below 500,000: Chart

Bloomberg

AMLO attacks the US for financing NGO critical of the Government

(Bloomberg) – Two hours before his call with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the United States for giving money to non-profit organizations that have published statements critical of his government. "You cannot receive money from another country for political purposes, it is treason," said AMLO, as the president is known, at his daily press conference on Friday. "It is interference, interventionism, it is promoting the coup." AMLO said that the Ministry of Foreign Relations ordered to send a diplomatic note to the United States to ask it to freeze the funds it delivers to the investigative news website Mexicans Against Corruption impunity. He also criticized the US funding of the press freedom group Article 19, which has an office in Mexico, saying that it has also criticized his government. López Obrador and Harris will talk this morning about their joint strategies to prevent migration, mainly from the countries. Central Americans south of Mexico. López Obrador said that while he did not intend to discuss NGO funding with Harris, he viewed the flow of money as partisan and called for it to end. The talks between the US and Mexico are intended to focus on strategies to distribute aid. to the region so that people do not leave. Harris, charged with being the main US negotiator on international immigration, will travel to Guatemala in June. His government has proposed US $ 4 billion for its plan. AMLO described the US support for Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción, an NGO with the supposed intention of improving the rule of law and fighting corruption in Mexico, as the creation of the conditions for insurrection. "The conditions to carry out a coup are being created with the support of foreign governments, the media," said AMLO.