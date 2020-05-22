SAO PAULO – The first round of human trials of a possible vaccine against covid-19 showed encouraging preliminary results: the immunizer was able to generate an immune response among volunteers and considered safe and well tolerated, according to a study published on Friday , 22, in the renowned scientific journal The Lancet.

The article itself points out, however, that further studies are needed to confirm whether this immune response observed in the volunteers’ bodies is, in fact, capable of protecting against a covid-19 infection.

The study, conducted by Chinese scientists at the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, involved 108 healthy volunteers who were followed for 28 days in phase 1 of the research. They will be monitored for another six months, when the final results are to be released.

The test vaccine uses the attenuated form of a cold-causing virus (adenovirus) as a means of bringing into the cells the genetic material that encodes a coronavirus protein responsible for its replication. When our immune system recognizes this protein as part of an invading element, it starts producing antibodies against the coronavirus.

The test was done with three different doses of the immunizer: low, medium and high. In all cases the immunizer was able to generate the immune response and had no major side effects. The most common were fever, fatigue, headache and muscle pain.

“These results represent an important milestone. The study demonstrates that a single dose of the new vaccine produces antibodies and specific T cells for the virus in 14 days, making it a potential candidate for future research,” said Wei Chen, the study’s first author. and professor at the Beijing Biotechnology Institute.

“However, these results should be interpreted with caution. The ability to elicit these immune responses does not necessarily indicate that the vaccine will protect humans against covid-19. This result shows a promising vision for the development of vaccines against covid-19. 19, but we are still far from being available to everyone “, he added.

The researcher pointed out that other limitations of the study are related to the small sample of patients, short follow-up period and absence of randomization (when patients in each group are chosen at random).

Phase 2 of the study has already started and will be randomized, double-blind (when neither participants nor researchers and evaluators know which volunteer received the vaccine and which received a placebo) and will count with the participation of 500 individuals. For the first time, it will include among the participants people over 60 years old, an important population because they have a higher risk of complications from covid-19.

Another vaccine

Earlier in the week, another vaccine in tests also had preliminary results released. The product under development by the modern American pharmaceutical company also proved to be safe and capable of inducing an immune response, but the performance reported is based on the evaluation of only eight research participants and has not been published in any scientific journal – that is, the work has not yet been published. has been reviewed by other scientists.

The race for the coronavirus vaccine mobilizes scientists from around the world. According to The Lancet magazine, at least 100 immunizers are being tested against covid-19.

