Iñigo Martínez, the protagonist in a disappointing Athletic

04/04/2021

Íñigo Martínez, the great protagonist a priori of the final of the Copa del Rey tonight in Seville due to his transfer on his day from Real Sociedad to Athletic, was also on the La Cartuja lawn because was in all.

In the conflicting plays in your area, in one of which the match was decided, and in the attacks on the rival goal, very rare, from your team.

Íñigo was key in the entry to Cristian Portugués ‘Portu’ which was the penalty in which Real scored his only decisive goal. A maximum foul transformed by Mikel Oyarzabal to which Athletic did not put problems and that Oscar de Marcos recognized, without problems, at the end of the game.

The international center-back initially saw the red, but after checking in the VAR the card was yellow.

It was not the only revision that the VAR had to do. Not the only one within a play of the rojiblanco defender. The VAR also checked a hand at the limit of Ondarroa’s, which in the end was sanctioned outside the area.

Íñigo, however, was also seen on the other side of the field, something that almost none of his more advanced teammates did.

The Biscayan left-hander raised in Zubieta was the one who put Alex Remiro in trouble for the only time, formed in Lezama, with a long shot with the right half an hour into the match that the Navarrese goalkeeper diverted to a corner as best he could.

And Íñigo also had one last minute chance to avoid defeat. A header in the 94th minute to an Ander Capa center that he could not give much strength and that ended up without major difficulties in the hands of Remiro.

That’s how Athletic ended, there the game ended and there ended a special day for an Íñigo Martínez who was in all of them. But not in the way I wanted.