Íñigo Errejón’s reasoned response when asked if he has spoken with Iglesias lately

Íñigo Errejón and Pablo Iglesias, in 2016, when they sat next door in Congress. (Photo: Getty Images)

The relationship between the deputy of Más País Íñigo Errejón and Pablo Iglesias has returned a lot to talk about these weeks, after the leader of Podemos proposed an agreement to Más Madrid to go together to the regional elections, something that the other formation rejected .

Now, Errejón has assured in an interview in El País that he has not spoken with Iglesias since he announced his candidacy. And he has explained the reasons why that, in reality, does not have much importance.

“I know that it has been possible to generate curiosity to tell that this was a matter of two gentlemen locking themselves in a room and understanding each other. But our candidate is Mónica García, she is the one who has to speak. And until there ”, has assured Errejón.

The leader of Más País already clarified last week in The Ana Rosa program whether or not his formation would be willing or not to agree with Pablo Iglesias and United We Can to achieve the presidency of the Community of Madrid in the next elections on May 4.

“It must be explained in a very simple way: the absolute majorities have ended and the only way to govern is by making pacts,” said the Madrilenian politician, implying that he would be willing.

He even gave the example that in June 2019 they proposed to Ciudadanos to reach an agreement to avoid the presidency of the ‘popular’ Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “They rejected it, I think it was a mistake for the people of Madrid and, in view, for the party itself,” he said.

In El País, Errejón has explained himself in a similar way: “Mónica has maintained what we have always maintained: we are open to speak and cooperate with all …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.