The Spanish National Team plays the matches of Euro 2012 in Movistar Champions League this week (spoiler: they win the final). Last week he played the Euro Cup in 2008 and the next one, the 2010 World Cup (spoiler: the same). It is not only the Red: Movistar is reissuing great NBA confrontations, both this season and classics, as well as previous tennis, rugby, golf competitions or the great victories of Fernando Alonso in Formula 1.

The past has returned with force to the screens. Sports, competitions and series are going back in time in a bet halfway between nostalgia and the obligation to cover grill hours for which, suddenly and due to the coronavirus crisis, there is no new content.

Juan Andrés García Ropero, Director of Sports at Movistar + explains that these historical events have a very good reception among spectators, and highlights above all the pull of the platform’s documentary catalog. “It seems that people are catching up by watching sports documentaries at home these days,” says García Ropero, citing as an example the series Robinson Report or The Others.

Teledeporte is also traveling to the past. It has recently broadcast moments such as the 1980 Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and its subsidiary, Castilla, or the confrontation between Àlex Corretja and a 16-year-old Rafa Nadal at the Conde Godó in 2003. Eurosport’s schedule is He has transformed by recovering great quotes from his star sports, cycling and tennis, in addition to his archive of the Olympics and other sports. In the days of confinement, the channel is programming tennis Grand Slam finals, historical Nadal matches, summaries of the three great cycling laps of 2019 or the best moments of the World Cup of sports such as snowboarding, downhill skiing or biathlon.

As Fernando Ruiz, responsible for editorial content at Eurosport, explains, the selection of what is broadcast is “a joint effort at local and international level of the channel’s catalog in the last 30 years”. Ruiz highlights his good reception. “One always doubts how viewers will react, but we have had very pleasant surprises. For example, the repeat of last year’s US Open final between Nadal and Medvedev, a historic five-set final, has averaged over 30,000 viewers, which for a pay channel is a very good number. ” The re-broadcast of Alberto Contador’s last victory at the top of the Angliru in the 2017 Tour of Spain also stood out above the 20,000 spectators. The good results of Spanish sport in recent years have helped to monitor these emissions higher.

The contests, with the public and with participants who have to travel from different parts of Spain, were among the first formats to be recorded, even before the state of alarm came into effect. Lucky roulette, Now I fall, Boom! and Know and Win take weeks with reruns. And the audience is still on their side: this Monday, the roulette wheel of luck achieved the most watched program in its history with 2,112,000 viewers and, since the reruns began, more than half of the programs have exceeded two million followers (historical television consumption is noticeable throughout the grill).

Something similar happens with Ahora caigo, which has reached 1.8 million viewers, above its average, and the re-broadcasts of programs with Los Lobos in ¡Boom! they average 1.9 million viewers, surpassing 2.3 million on some occasions. “Our goal is to preserve the daily grill, the viewer to keep their appointments with their favorite shows and to be informed at all times. The reruns of these competitions allow more flexibility if at any time we had to interrupt the programming for current reasons and that, when the situation improves and the recordings resume, we are in optimal conditions to face that return without suffering stops, “says José Antonio Antón, deputy director of Contents of Atresmedia.

La 2 has dusted off for its prime time some of the classic Spanish Television series. At Easter, the adaptation of the novel by Vicente Blasco Ibáñez Cañas y barro (1978) reaped good results, hovering around 700,000 viewers on average and 4% screen share (the network average in March was 2.7 %). Having seen the results, and to commemorate the centenary of the death of Benito Pérez Galdós, the channel programs on Thursdays during prime time the adaptation of Fortunata and Jacinta directed by Mario Camus and broadcast by TVE for the first time in 1980. The first three episodes of the series starring Ana Belén and Maribel Martín achieved an average of 552,000 viewers (3.3% screen share).

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill their public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 Euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe