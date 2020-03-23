Iniesta’s applauded message of encouragement and thanks from Japan

Hours after the World Cup final in which Spain was proclaimed World Champion was issued to combat quarantine, the hero of that magical night has used his social networks to send a message. From Japan, Andres Iniesta He has wanted to send his support to all those who are fighting for the coronavirus pandemic to pass as soon as possible.

“Together we must make this stop, this stop and normality returns as soon as possible. Each one of us from our position must help in every way possible, in the present and in what is to come in the future we must help each other and be in solidarity with each other. The only way is to help us, there is no other formula, and in these moments to be more united than ever“Began the Vissel Kobe footballer.

“From many kilometers away we are still very aware of everything that happens in our country. This is a message of strength, encouragement, and gratitude to all the professionals who, every hour, every minute, every moment, are fighting to save so many lives. For all the effort you are making, a tireless and incalculable work. We thank you and we will always thank you“Added Andrés Iniesta.

“All the doctors, assistants, nurses, nurses … all the people who are investigating to find something that can stop this, we continue to encourage you to draw strength from where there is none because it is an incredible job that you are doing ”, continued the footballer from 35 years.

“Also grateful to all security people, public service workers, who expose you and you try to help make everything easier. And of course for all the relatives of the deceased, which are terrible moments; my thoughts and my love for all of them“Added Andrés Iniesta.

Finally, he has invited “continue to listen to everything the professionals tell us, who are the ones who know“, And to stay at home, since”It is the way to not continue infecting ourselves“