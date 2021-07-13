Iniesta sees the Spanish National Team winning a medal

The Spanish footballer Andres Iniesta stated today that Spain participates with “a magnificent selection” in the Tokyo Olympics and that there are “many options to do a good job” in this competition.

“I hope that Spain is fighting for everything and we are going to see how far it goes,” said the former player of the FC Barcelona and de la Roja in statements to the media during the inauguration this Tuesday of an exhibition at the Embassy of Spain in Japan on manga, Spanish comics and sport, organized on the occasion of the sporting event.

Iniesta, protagonist of the exhibition with one of the exposed comics inspired by his biography, trusted in the possibilities of the Olympic team to achieve gold because it has “players in all lines who are very important in their teams.”

The La Mancha midfielder, who plays in the Vissel Kobe Japan since 2018, also considers that the Japanese Olympic team may be another of the favorites, because “it has the plus of playing at home”, despite the fact that there is no public in the stands due to the pandemic, since it counts “with a great selection”.

When asked by Pedri, the Barça footballer who has shone with the national team in the Eurocup and will also be in the Olympic team for Tokyo, he pointed out that at 18 years of age “it is very difficult to do what he has done at the level of play.”

PRAISE OF A LEGEND TO THE NEW SPANISH JEWEL! @ andresiniesta8 spoke of who has been compared to him in recent months, @Pedri: “I see you enjoy playing, that you make everything easy. He has to keep learning ”. Do you think he surpasses Iniesta himself? pic.twitter.com/oWod64dw7l – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 13, 2021

For Iniesta, “the important thing is that Pedri continues to improve, continues to grow both in his club and in the national team”, until he becomes “one of the benchmarks both in Barça and in the national team.”

He also wanted to avoid comparisons with the 18-year-old Canarian footballer and hoped that Pedri “will continue to learn from the people around him”, for which Barça “is a magnificent club”.

The Spanish Olympic team took off this Tuesday towards Kobe (Tokyo), where next Saturday it will play the only friendly match in preparation for the Games against Japan, before debuting on July 22 against Egypt, the opening match of men’s football in the games.