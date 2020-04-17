Apr 17 (.) – Suspension of football as a result of the coronavirus has created a problem for countless players, but Spain’s Andrés Iniesta has allowed him to think that his career may extend beyond 2021.

The exquisite midfielder, multi-champion with Barcelona and winner of two Euro Cups and the World Cup with Spain in 2010, planned to retire in 2021, but in an interview with Marca published on Friday he said that now that can change.

“We want to play again and that everyone can enjoy again (…) This break gives me some strength to try to extend my professional career but now the only thing we are all thinking about is getting through this complicated situation that we are living in the world, “said Iniesta.

“Soccer has been relegated to the background but I try to stay physically strong for when we have to play again, we don’t know exactly when it will be,” added the Vissel Kobe player from the Japanese league.

Regardless of what lies ahead on the playing fields, Iniesta is already thinking about what will happen once he is no longer active and one of his future options is to become a coach.

“The idea is still there, but until I stop playing soccer it will be difficult for me to try to get my license. Meanwhile, one tries to continue learning to live situations that one can use to learn,” he said.

“There is still a lot of time for me to sit on a bench. When I am a coach, I will surely see different things than what I see today as a player. We are going to see what is happening, for now we have to wait,” he added.

Iniesta, who scored Spain’s goal in a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, won 32 titles with Barcelona, ​​including nine Spanish leagues, four editions of the Champions League and three of the Club World Cup.

