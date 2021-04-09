Iniesta returns to Vissel Kobe training

04/09/2021 at 12:53 CEST

EFE

The Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta He has returned to training with his Vissel Kobe teammates after spending four months off the pitch after the rectus femoris injury which he underwent surgery last December.

“There are moments that can never be erased from my memory … Back with my teammates!” western Japan.

Iniesta He underwent surgery in December in Barcelona for a ruptured rectus femoris in his right leg that he suffered in the round of 16 of the Asian Champions League, played in Qatar.

Vissel Kobe has achieved good results during the absence of the manchego and is currently in third place in the ranking of the Japanese professional league, the J-League.