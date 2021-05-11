Iniesta renews with Vissel Kobe

05/11/2021

07:49 CEST

On a day as special as his 37th birthday, Andrés Iniesta took the opportunity to call a press conference in which he confirmed that he will continue to be linked to Vissel Kobe, at least, for two more seasons. The one from Fuentealbilla is still excited about the project raised by Hiroshi Mikitani, owner of Rakuten, three years ago and he is very motivated to continue taking on the challenges of a club that has not stopped growing since Iniesta arrived in 2018.

“During these years we have lived through tough times, but we have also been able to win the club’s first two titles (Emperor Cup and the Japanese Super Cup) and play the Asian Champions League for the first time. I want to thank everyone. From the first day I arrived they have made me feel like one more. Today is a special day, to continue linked to this club for two more years makes me very excited. I have always valued feeling loved above other things and the present and the future, right now, goes through Kobe, “said Andrés Iniesta in an expectant press conference.

The former Barça player, during the half hour that the event lasted, was very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​continuing to be part of the project and, above all, continuing to “grow the club”. At 37 years old, Iniesta still has not finished the illusion to continue playing and believes that he still has rope for a while: “I still feel very strong. What worries me the most is to continue giving my best, taking care of myself as I do.”

Iniesta, on the other hand, confirmed that his intention is to retire at Vissel Kobe, because that is where he feels happy, and left open the possibility of remaining linked to the Japanese club once his career as a player ends: “Obviously, in football my retirement will be here, but hopefully I can spend much longer at the club, beyond my retirement. ”