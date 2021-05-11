Iniesta renews with Vissel Kobe until 2023

Andres Iniesta turns 37 this Tuesday and he wanted to celebrate it by announcing his renewal with Vissel Kobe until 2023. The manchego still has a lot of football to give and for that reason he has extended his contract for two more years with the Japanese team. This has been communicated by the footballer in an enigmatic official press conference, in which he acknowledged that he is still very excited about the project that the club’s owner, Hiroshi Mikitani, president of the Rakuten group, proposed three years ago.

“During these years we have experienced tough times, but we have also been able to win the club’s first two titles (the Emperor Cup and the Japanese Super Cup) and play the Asian Champions League for the first time. I want to thank everyone. From the first day I arrived they have made me feel like one more. Today is a special day, to continue linked to this club for two more years makes me very excited. I have always valued feeling loved above other things and the present and the future, right now, goes through Kobe, “he commented at the press conference.

Iniesta He was very happy to continue helping the club to grow and expressed this at all times, during the 30 minutes that the event lasted. «I still feel very strong. What worries me the most is to continue giving my best, taking care of myself as I do. In addition, the former Barça player added that his intention is to retire wearing the shirt of the Vissel Kobe: “Obviously, in football terms, my retirement will be here, but I hope I can spend much longer at the club, beyond my retirement.”

“Three years ago I had the opportunity to come here. The main reason for extending this commitment is because of the confidence, the motivation and the enthusiasm that I have in continuing to play football and do my best. That is the main reason. The day I feel that this is not the case, I will be the first to say enough and we will take another path. Today it is my feeling, it is my strength and it is the most important thing and what makes me continue with that illusion to help my club, “he concluded.

Since his arrival at the Japanese club in 2018, the former Barcelona has already won two titles with the shirt of the Vissel Kobe, an Emperor’s Cup and a Super Cup, as well as reaching the semifinals of the Asian Champions League, something historic for the club. It was speculated with his possible retirement since the player has just returned from an injury that left him four and a half months off the pitch.

However, the magician from Fuentealbilla assures that he still has a lot of football in his boots and wants to continue helping the Japanese team to achieve great things. For this reason he has decided to sign a new contract that binds him to this club for two more years. Iniesta He feels like continuing to enjoy football on the pitch and that is why he has made the decision to extend his relationship with Vissel Kobe for two more years.