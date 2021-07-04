Iniesta remembers the “perfect ending”

07/04/2021 at 2:14 PM CEST

.

Andrew Iniesta, a legend of the Spanish team that won two European Cups in a row and – with a goal of his – a World Cup, recalled before a new confrontation against Italy in the semifinals of Euro 2020, the “perfect final” with which they closed the cycle of major brilliance, in Kiev in 2012.

“I have a great memory of Euro 2012 at the level of play, of competing,” Iniesta admitted to UEFA. “We got a round game, with a lot of dominance, speed in the game, many superiority situations. It is one of the great games that we remember from the national team,” he added.

To that end came Iniesta as one of the great references, after signing the winning goal of the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

In Kiev he appeared to break the match with his vision between the lines in the first goal. “I saw Cesc that he could be unmarked between the defenders and he did it very well because he saw enter from behind David (Silva). It was a good play and a good goal pass before the shot. “

For the second of the Spanish win, the biggest to date in a Eurocup final (4-0), they were associated Xavi Hernandez Y Jordi Alba, one of the survivors with Sergio Busquets of that glorious generation. “They knew each other and Jordi knew that when he had the ball Xavi anything could happen. “

“When we had to attack we did it, when we had to have possession we held the ball at a very high speed. It was a perfect final,” he recalled.