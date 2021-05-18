Iniesta joins the “I don’t shut up” campaign against child abuse

05/18/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

EFE

Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta is one of the popular faces that has joined the #NoMeCallo campaign, presented this Tuesday by the NGO Save The Children, as a initiative in networks that seeks to make minors and their environment aware of the importance of reporting sexual abuse they suffer or detect.

Before the approval this Thursday in Congress of the Law for the protection of children and adolescents against violence, the campaign has been joined Iniesta, Save The Children ambassador, and actors like Jan Cornet Y Elisabet gelabert.

The organization warns that currently one out of every two reports of sexual crimes in Spain has a minor as a victim and it warns that, despite these high figures, many cases still remain hidden due to the loneliness that minors feel or because of the cover-up of people and institutions that do not detect or report abuses.

In order to reach the maximum number of children and adolescents, The NGO has also launched the challenge #NoMeCalloChallenge on TikTok, where it invites you to upload videos covering and uncovering your eyes, ears and mouth, like the three wise monkeys, to send the message of “I do not close my eyes”, “I listen” and “I do not shut up” in the face of attacks.

“Minors who suffer sexual abuse do not usually tell about it, they feel ashamed and this makes the violence last for years,” warns the director of Childhood Awareness and Policies, Catalina Perazzo.