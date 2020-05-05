Tuesday 05 May, 2020

A few days ago, José Pedro Fuenzalida, winger and ‘cruzado’ captain made a small tribute to the career and personality of the national midfielder. Now it was Andrés Iniesta’s turn. The historic Spanish midfielder described the ‘King’ as “He is a great player”.

Arturo Vidal never tires of receiving compliments. The career of the national midfielder has starred in several achievements and personal goals in high-level soccer. It is for this reason that last Sunday (03-05) José Pedro Fuenzalida published on his social networks a small, but valuable, tribute to the career and personality of the national midfielder.

This time, it was a historian who fell before the current Barcelona midfielder’s career. Andrés Iniesta, a benchmark for Spanish football and the Catalan club who delivered a few words acknowledging the Chilean’s game internationally.

“Arturo Vidal is a great player. It is a fundamental piece in his selection a long time ago, “said the” Fuentealbilla genius “in conversation with CDF.

Given the possibility that the ‘King’ was transferred from Barca in the next transfer market, Iniesta said that “on the Barça style, everyone has their opinion. I think that a great player like him, obviously has a place in Barcelona, ​​as he has shown.

Lastly, the 2010 world champion assured that he agreed with ‘Pep’ Guardiola, coach of Manchester City and Claudio Bravo, on the sayings that define Arturo Vidal’s game and commented that “technically he is a very gifted player and it is perfectly for playing in a team like Barça ».