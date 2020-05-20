Today, May 20, it is two years since the day Andrés Iniesta played his last game with Barcelona. World football legend, the Spanish gave an interview with the Olé newspaper and talked about everything.

First, he surprised everyone and revealed his love for Pablo Aimar. “I liked him a lot because he was a different player, with a lot of self-confidence, Dare, one on one, overflow, fast, intelligent. I’ve always liked identifying with players like that, “he said of El Payasito.

On the other hand, he spoke about the World Cup that the Argentine team did not get with Lionel Messi. “They have had great footballers, a selection with spectacular players and having the one who is number one for me. So, they haven’t succeeded … What happened against Germany, for example, are details. Small moments that tip the balance for one place or another. Surely, if they play another game maybe it would come out differently, “he said.

On the other hand, he referred to what they experienced in Barcelona. “Having had Leo for so long … There are four Champions achieved, but having the team we had and counting on Leo, surely with Barcelona some more we should have been trained to earn more. But football is like this: rivals play, they are also very good and the important thing is to savor when you get things, “he shot.