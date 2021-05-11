Iniesta announces his renewal with Vissel Kobe on his 37th birthday

The Spanish Andres Iniesta announced its two-year renewal with the Vissel Kobe of the Japanese league, which he arrived in mid-2018 and with which he has lifted two national titles.

“Today is a very special day, stay linked for two more years Vissel Kobe makes me very excited, “said the player during a press conference held this Tuesday in Tokyo, the same day he turned 37.

The former midfielder of Barcelona and world and European champion with the Spanish selection stressed that he still feels “very strong” and with “motivation to continue growing the club”, in his appearance with the owner of the club and the e-commerce giant Rakuten, Hiroshi Mikitani.