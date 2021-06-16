Inhumans actor says James Gunn has no talent

Few fans of superhero cinema deny the talent of James Gunn, a director who was not only in charge of the two films of Guardians of the Galaxy, but he was also the creator of Super – 48%, that adult comedy that was misunderstood in its time by critics. Most of the actors and creatives who have worked with him on projects agree on his talents and abilities, but one actor has questioned whether Gunn is really talented.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Anson Mount known for participating in Star Trek: Discovery – 92% and before in the infamous Inhumans – 10%, it was who questioned the talent of the American filmmaker. The controversy began on Twitter because Gunn criticized that some actors lie about their height to obtain roles in movies, and invited them not to do so with these words:

I wish the actors (especially the men) were telling the truth about their height at the time of casting. Casting an entire show can be a balance of many things, including heights, and easily 50% of the time male actors exaggerate their height, sometimes a lot, on their resumes.

Later he was questioned about whether he could give specific names and only added that he does not care if they lie to the public, but in castings he creates problems when recording. Mount’s response was aggressive and brief, and although he deleted it, the Bounding Into Comics site saved a screenshot:

Also read: James Gunn thinks it’s ridiculous to criticize a movie for being directed at children

So stop telling people that you have talent. And delete your account.

Original image from Bounding Into Comics

Then he published a response where he does not deny his talent but there is still an aggressive tone:

Well, James. It shouldn’t matter at all. The use of ‘height’ by the industry is an abbreviation for male dominance / ‘masculinity’ (particularly with regard to female counterparts). Here’s a better idea: present your measurements to us when we walk through the door. We will probably be disappointed.

Well, James. It kinda shouldn’t fuc * in ‘matter. Industry’s use of “height” is shorthand for male dominance / “masculinity” (particularly re: female counterparts). Here’s a better idea: present US with your measurements when we walk through the door. We’ll likely be underwhelmed. https://t.co/QMNS3levwa – Anson Mount (@ansonmount) June 15, 2021

This was James Gunn’s response:

I don’t know why this affected you so much Anson Mount, but, as a director, it does matter, because when you’re shooting two or more people, heights make a difference in the way it’s filmed. And sometimes you look for height disparity or parity. It’s about telling stories.

I don’t know why this hit such a nerve, @ansonmount, but, as a director, it does matter, because when you’re shooting two or more people the heights make a difference in how it’s shot. And sometimes you are looking for height disparity or parity. It’s about the storytelling. https://t.co/hsyhYUOPnp – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 15, 2021

Luckily for Gunn, his experience and legacy at Marvel is much better and more enjoyable than his bad experience. Inhumans for Mount; the TV series was destroyed by critics and to date it is remembered as the worst that the franchise gave among its television productions.

Gunn had a problem with Disney three years ago, when tweets from nearly a decade in the past broke out, making jokes about pedophilia; the company decided to fire him quickly and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 project was left up in the air. Shortly after his dismissal, Warner Bros. contacted him and gave him the opportunity to direct whatever movie he wanted, and the one chosen was The Suicide Squad.

At some point there were rumors that the film would be a reboot of Suicide Squad – 25%, but now we know that it is a sequel that brings back several characters from the previous one, although it has a completely different style and has the personal stamp from James Gunn. According to what the actors and the director himself have declared, The Suicide Squad It has some amazing action sequences and a kind of adult humor that we couldn’t enjoy in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is for the whole family.

Don’t leave without reading: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms Bloodsport almost killed Superman