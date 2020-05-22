Inhumane and unacceptable sanctioning players who refuse to return for fear of the coronavirus: FIFPro

Afp and Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 21, 2020, p. a11

Paris. The president of the FIFPro world soccer union, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, showed his support for the players who refuse to return to training for fear of contagions to the new coronavirus, pointing out that it would be inhumane and unacceptable if they were sanctioned for their decision.

Baer-Hoffmann reacted after Watford (Premier League) player Troy Deeney refused to return to training for fear of jeopardizing the health of his son, who has respiratory difficulties.

Deeney is a player who has very legitimate concerns and wants to protect his family, the FIFPro president said in a conference call with the press on Wednesday.

Watford is one of the clubs affected by contagion of coronavirus, where yesterday it was announced that three members tested positive after the tests carried out by the Premier League last weekend and that showed six cases, including defender Adrian Mariappa.

If players were under pressure or risk of disciplinary sanctions, we would find it unacceptable, Baer-Hoffman stressed; The idea that someone could be punished during a pandemic for trying to protect their family’s health is inhumane and unacceptable.

Other players have voiced concerns about returning to practice. Defender Danny Rose, on loan to Newcastle, estimated that the footballers were treated like laboratory rats.

Baer-Hoffmann added that many players around the world want to play again despite the potential risks, but stressed that FIFPro had recommended three to four weeks of training before restarting matches, due to the risk of injury.

▲ Watford Premier League player Adrian Mariappa tested positive for the team. Photo Afp

Mariappa declared himself surprised to have contracted the disease and stated that he does not understand how it could be spread, as he did not leave the house except to do some exercise and a walk with the children.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said that none of his players will be forced to train if they feel insecure.

It is his choice, so it is clear, said the German; “I said before the session: ‘They are here by their own decision.’ Usually you sign a contract and then you have to be there when they tell you to. In this case, if you don’t feel safe, you don’t have to be here. ”

While the return date is defined in England, the Italian Football Federation summoned the top three divisions to complete their seasons no later than August 20, as a result of the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aim is that the three professional leagues –Series A, B and C– can proclaim champions, the allocation of places in European cups and define promotions and descents.

The federation also proposed alternatives in the event that the li-gases are interrupted again in case an emergency situation arises due to new outbreaks. In such a scenario, one could resort to playoffs or determine positions by point coefficients.

