UN demands lifting of coercive measures so that countries can guarantee the right to health

Through a report on Covid-19 and Human Rights, the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, demanded the suspension of coercive and unilateral measures that countries like the United States impose against some sovereign nations and that affect the ability for peoples to enjoy the rights to health, food, among others in the midst of the pandemic that plagues humanity.

“The countries subject to sanctions have presented difficulties in accessing medicines, medical assistance, and personal protective equipment. It is important to recognize the exceptional circumstances and not to apply those sanctions that may undermine the response capacity of the countries in a pandemic, ”reads the report issued by Guterres and shared through social media by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza.

Guterres reiterated the call for the lifting of illegal sanctions against countries such as Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, among others, an action to which the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, Pope Francis, President of Argentina, have also joined. Alberto Fernández and the independent expert Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky, among others.

The following is part of the report presented by Guterres:

The UN promotes the suspension of debts of countries and weighs the Argentine exchange

The United Nations (UN) requested this Thursday the creation of a global authority to help implement the temporary suspension of debt obligations of developing countries during the coronavirus pandemic, and considered the Argentine debt swap proposal as ” sustainable solution ”.

In a report released today by Unctad, the world body promotes three steps to treat the debts of emerging countries.

On the one hand, it states that the first step should be to temporarily suspend debt payments during the pandemic, with the aim of “providing a space for macroeconomic respite.”

As a second step, he indicated that countries should seek sustainable debt solutions, using the Argentine case as an example.

In this sense, the entity advocated for “long-term debt sustainability”, so as to allow “a fair distribution of the burdens” of the indebtedness and even debt relief and relief “if required.”

Third, he called for the creation of an “international global debt authority for developing countries” to command such actions.

The report also highlighted the exchange offer presented by the Argentine government to its external private creditors on April 16, which combines specific proposals for the extension of the repayment and grace periods with a 62% reduction in interest payments and a 5.4% reduction in capital.

“It should be clear that the basic principles on which this proposal is based (as well as Argentina’s ongoing negotiations on its multilateral debt with the IMF) are essential to ensure that the developing world can emerge from unsustainable debt burdens, once and for all, ”said the text.

In this regard, in interviews with international agencies, Stephanie Blankenburg, director of debt and development financing for Unctad, expressed that Argentina’s proposal “should be taken as an example in future sovereign restructuring.”

According to Blankenburg, the UN proposal “will allow private creditors to join the pause in debt payments and will allow countries to use resources to combat the new disease.”

He added: “Concerned developing states must unite to push for an international agreement to create an international debt authority.”

Six ways to respond to the coronavirus from human rights

The Secretary-General of the United Nations warned this Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is not only an economic and social crisis, but also represents a human crisis that is in danger of becoming a human rights crisis.

António Guterres warned in a video that accompanied the publication of a report that highlights how human rights can and should guide the response and recovery of COVID-19.

“We have seen how the virus does not discriminate, but its impacts do – by exposing profound weaknesses in the provision of public services and structural inequalities that impede access to them. We must ensure that they are adequately addressed in the response“

Guterres pointed out that, in the current context of crisis, where nationalism, populism and authoritarianism are growing, some countries may use it as an excuse to adopt repressive measures for non-pandemic purposes.

“This is unacceptable,” stressed the Secretary General, who stressed that we are at a time when “Governments must be transparent, receptive and responsible”, without forgetting that “civic space and freedom of the press are fundamental” and that civil society organizations and the private sector “have essential roles to play.”

“And in everything we do, let’s never forget it: The threat is the virus, not people … the best response is the one that responds proportionally to immediate threats, while protecting human rights and the rule of law. “

For this reason, he strategically summarized his initiative in six points:

1- Universal access to health care

Protecting people’s lives is a priority. The priority is saving lives, and for this, universal access to healthcare is imperative. But the health crisis has triggered an economic crisis and social that is hitting individuals, families and communities hard. This impact comes from the disease itself, but also from the measures necessary to combat it, which face underlying factors such as inequalities and weak protection systems.

Many countries have adopted, within available resources, fiscal, financial, and economic measures to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on their populations. Examples include:

Providing water reserves to slums Suspension of housing evictions for non-payment of rents during the crisis Maintaining jobs and wages through targeted economic measures, in some cases similar to earning universal income, and supporting employers and Businesses Offer or expand sick leave paid to workers or unemployment benefits Ensure an emergency shelter for homeless people Expand responses to domestic violence for victims of abuse Provide childcare for workers in essential services

2- The answer must be equitable

The virus does not discriminate; but the impact does. Therefore, responses must be inclusive, equitable and universal, otherwise they will not be able to beat a virus that affects everyone, regardless of their condition. If the virus endures in a society, remains a threat to all societies, so discriminatory practices put us all in danger.

Examples of good practices based on human rights in some countries:

Temporary granting of residence rights to all migrants and asylum seekers in an irregular situation, giving them full access to national health care as the outbreak intensifies, thus reducing risks to public health in general Adoption of specific measures to protect vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, homeless people and youth living in institutions, or suspending detention of irregular migrants In all regions some governments have taken measures to mitigate the effects of COVID on prison populations, and others have released some inmates

OCHA / Giles Clarke Counting men at a detention center in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

3- We should all be part of the answer

Effective participation in the response requires people to be informed, to participate in decisions that affect them, and to see that the measures taken are necessary, reasonable, and proportionate to combat the virus and save lives.

This is a time when, more than ever, governments need to be open and transparent, responsive and accountable to the people they try to protect. The contribution of civil society organizations, as well as the private sector and business, should be facilitated.

Many countries have instituted daily press briefings to inform the public about the situation and the response.Some governments have authorized or created an independent or opposition-led parliamentary committee, which meets publicly online, to examine the measures of the executive during the crisis Civil society and business have been very creative in the myriad ways to try to mitigate the effects and improve protection, including assigning specific store opening hours for older people, the organization of community support networks for vulnerable people or postponement of rent collection for people without income

4- Proportionality of the measures

The threat is the virus, not people. Law enforcement agencies play an important role in the fight against disease and in the protection of people. Although emergency situations can be invoked, granting broad powers to the Executive, quickly granted with minimal supervision, carries risks.

Excessive security responses undermine the health response and can exacerbate existing threats to peace and security or create new ones.

The best answer is the one respond proportionally to immediate threats, while protecting human rights under the rule of law. This is a time for peace, to focus on fighting the virus.

Declarations of emergency must be officially proclaimed and:

They will only be applied to the extent strictly required by the exigencies of the situation They must not be incompatible with other obligations of international law Be limited in time They must not discriminate They must not allow the suspension of certain specific rights, such as the right to life

5- International solidarity

No country can overcome this alone. International solidarity is essential in the global response: no country can overcome this alone, and some countries are better equipped to respond than others. Just as no country can afford to leave people behind, the world cannot afford to leave a country behind if it wants to beat the virus.

6- Reflect to create a better future

When we recover, we must be better than before. What world do we want to live in when this is all over? How we respond now can help shape that future, for better or for worse.. It is essential to consider the long term when planning our short term responses. Human rights help us respond to immediate priorities and develop prevention strategies for the future.

The Secretary-General’s report highlights the importance of all actors, especially governments, ensuring that international human rights, humanitarian and refugee laws and standards are at the center of all COVID-19 responses.

The United Nations system and many of the special rapporteurs of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights have compiled a list of tips and guidelines for this purpose.

Among them:

Use the maximum resources available at national and international level to guarantee the availability, accessibility and quality of health care as a human right for all without discrimination, even in different non-COVID-19; and guarantee the protection of the right to life at all times Ensure that stimulus packages and other responses to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic are people-centered and adequately support the groups most affected by the loss of their livelihoods, and more generally to people and groups without access to social safety nets. Ensure income security and specific social assistance for the most marginalized or vulnerable people. Ensure the availability of food, water and sanitation, and adequate housing Ensure that national and local response and recovery plans identify and implement specific measures to combat the effects of the virus on certain groups and individuals, such as migrants, displaced persons and refugees, people living in poverty, those without access to water and sanitation or adequate housing, people with disabilities, women, the elderly, LGBTI people, children and detainees or in institutions Ensuring that reliable and accurate information reaches all people, making it available in different formats and easily understandable languages, including indigenous and minority languages, adapting it to people with specific needs, such as people with visual disabilities and hearing, and disseminating it to people with limited or no ability to ctura, or who lack access to the Internet and the usual sources of the media