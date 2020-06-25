Parkinson’s disease is characterized by the loss of neurons that release the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain area known as substantia nigra. Now, in order to replace these neuronal cells, Xiang-Dong Fu and his team, from the University of California at San Diego and Peking University, are proposing a method that transforms astrocytes into functional dopaminergic neurons.

Astrocytes make up 60 percent of brain cells, where they participate in communication between neurons. They also have a great capacity for proliferation and adaptation in response to any damage or change in the tissue. These features facilitate the in vivo cell reprogramming process. Thus, in their work, published in the journal Nature, the researchers used astrocytes from newborn mice as well as human fetuses.

In these glial cells, deletion of a single gene, which encodes polypyrimidine tract binding protein 1 (PTB), induced remarkable changes in up to 80 percent of astrocytes, after 4 weeks in culture. Specifically, they adopted a morphology very similar to that of neuronal cells, in addition to expressing their specific genes and generating electrical impulses.

This result prompted scientists to repeat the experiment, but this time directly into the mice’s brain. To do this, they injected adenoviruses carrying the RNA molecule designed to silence PTB in the substantia nigra. Most astrocytes completed their transition to neurons 10 weeks after injection and integrated into the neural networks of the nigrostriatal pathway, which connects the substantia nigra to the striatum and regulates motor function.

But what happens in a pathological context? To answer that question, first, the authors administered the neurotoxic 6-hydroxydopamine to the animals. This caused the death of 90 percent of the neurons of the substantia nigra, as well as a reduction in dopamine levels in the striatum, as well as an over-reaction of astrocytes in response to cell damage. However, the inhibition of PTB in the astrocytes allowed to recover up to a third of the lost neurons and 65 percent of the dopamine concentration. As a result, the mice regained impaired motor functions after receiving the poison.

In the body, various cell types, including immature neurons, express PTB. However, during the neural differentiation process, the protein disappears. For Fu and his collaborators, this suggests that PTB inhibits a set of genes necessary for the transformation of precursor cells into mature neurons. Genes that would also be found latent in astrocytes and that, in the absence of PTB, would initiate their conversion.

In the future, the authors will carry out new experiments in animal models that reproduce the genetic variants of Parkinson’s, in addition to optimizing the transformation strategy in order to be able to apply it, one day, safely in clinical practice.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “Reversing a model of Parkinson’s disease with in situ converted nigral neurons”, by Qian et al., In Nature; 582, published June 24, 2020.