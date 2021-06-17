Inhabitants of Juchitán between mud and garbage due to river overflow

OAXACA

Juchitán, Oaxaca, woke up among the mud and garbage left by the Los Perros river overflow, which during the early hours of this Thursday lowered its critical level and flooded three of the nine sections that make up this city of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

However, there are more than a thousand homes affected.

It was contemplated as a thousand homes that were affected, it is firstly the fifth section, the ninth section and some neighborhoods surrounding the ninth, part of the eighth and the seventh section, so right now, say the figure of a thousand, maybe we will fall short “, he explained José Antonio Sánchez, Director of Public Works of the Juchitán City Council, Oaxaca.

Supported by machines and pipes, municipal personnel assisted the affected population in cleaning their houses.

Then some neighbors who when they see that the river is coming there, they throw their things and it comes to give here then ”, commented Paulino, an affected inhabitant of Juchitán.

A lot of mud, too much mud inside the houses, right now we are washing so that we can enter again, ”said Jorge, an affected resident of Juchitán.

Tons of garbage were stuck on the “Chaparro” bridge in the fifth section of Juchitán, hindering the advance of the water.

Despite the fact that the Los Perros River dropped to its critical level, the Civil Protection of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec remains alert because the rains will continue in most of Oaxaca.

jcs