Ingrit and Yuberjen top boxers list for Olympic

Ingrit Valencia (51 kg category), Yuberjen Martínez (51 kg), Jorge Luis Vivas (81 kg), Cristian Salcedo (+91 kg), Céiber Ávila (57 kg), Jenny Arias (57 kg). These are the six boxers who will represent Colombia in the Tokyo Olympic Games that will begin in July and will run until August 8, thanks to the confirmation of new quotas that was delivered to the country by the international ranking.

“The Special Committee of the International Olympic Committee announced this Wednesday, May 12, the quotas of America for the Tokyo Olympic Games, according to the international ranking, and Colombia received the confirmation of six new quotas, to reach the number of 44 athletes “, reported the COC.

The six boxers got the quota thanks to the ranking they occupied worldwide since due to the situation in the world due to the pandemic, the competition that was going to be held in Argentina to meet the classifieds. The good performance of ours allowed them to access the Olympics and Ingrit Valencia expressed her joy at achieving it.

“I have achieved a place in the Olympics, I am classified, I wanted to share this with you. I am very happy and I hope to represent my country well, Colombia, land of athletes “said the boxer who will compete in the 51 kilogram category.

The 44 Colombian athletes qualified for Tokyo

1. Sandra Lorena Arenas – March

2. Sandra Viviana Galvis – March

3. Bernardo Baloyes – 200 plans

4. Caterine Ibargüen – Triple jump and long jump

5. Yosiri Urrutia – Triple jump

6. José Leonardo Montaña – March

7. Anthony Zambrano – 400m Flat

8. Sebastian Morales – Diving

9. Daniel Restrepo – Diving

10. Juan Manuel Gallego – Equestrian

11. Ana Maria Rendón – archery

12. Carlos Izquierdo Mendez – Wrestling

13. 4×400 m relay team

14. 4×400 m relay team

15. 4×400 m relay team

16. 4×400 m relay team

17. 4×400 m relay team

18. Cycling Road men

19. Men’s Road Cycling

20. Men’s Road Cycling

21. Cycling Road men

22. Cycling Road men

23. Cycling Route women

24. Mauricio Ortega – Discus throw

25. Kevin Quintero – Track cycling

26. Jefferson Ochoa – taekwondo

27. Andrea Ramírez – Taekwondo

28. Julian Horta – Struggle

29. Óscar Tigreros – Wrestling

30. Angie Orjuela – Marathon

31. Iván González – Marathon

32. Diego Pinzón – 50km walk

33. Jorge Ruíz – 50km walk

34. Éider Arevalo – 20km walk

35. Jorge Enriquez – Archery

36. Saskia Loretta Van Erven García – Fencing

37. Jeisson Suarez – Marathon

38. Sebastian Villa – Diving swimming

39. Ingrit Valencia – Boxing 51 kg

40. Jenny Arias – Boxing 57 kg

41. Yuberjen Martínez – Boxing 52 kg

42. Céiber Ávila – Boxing 57 kg

43. Jorge Luis Vivas – Boxing 81 kg

44. Cristian Salcedo – Boxing 91 kg