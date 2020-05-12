Social isolation also forced actress Ingrid Guimarães to review the production of her program Além da Conta. Now staying at home, as well as her interviewees, Ingrid will premiere this Tuesday, 12th, the Além da Conta #Confinados version, at 11:30 pm, on the GNT subscription channel. As already happens in other programs, the actress connects directly with her guests to learn about changes in behavior during a pandemic.

The first guests are the actress Claudia Raia and the priest Fábio de Melo, who talk about friendship and solidarity during the confinement phase. In a total of five episodes, Ingrid will also connect with Larissa Manoela, Anitta, Antônio Fagundes, Babu Santana and Paulo Gustavo, to discuss topics such as work in the home office; the pains and delights of family confinement; ways to have fun and entertain at home; love and sex in isolation.

The actress also intends to listen to specialists from different areas and help her to investigate the excess of behavior in times of social detachment, when technology as the main form of interaction with people and the world.

“It will be a mixture of humor and information, using lightness to reflect on what we are experiencing today”, says Ingrid, who spoke with state by email. In fact, at a time when there are so many deaths caused by the new coronavirus, it is measured: “We thought and rethought each sentence”.

One of the record-breaking figures at the box office of national cinema, Ingrid took advantage of an unoccupied apartment next to hers to set up a mini studio, from where she directs, controls and edits the programs, alongside a small team, most working remotely – and always depending the mood of the Wi-Fi network. Follow the interview.

What was the most creative and original way of working that you discovered or heard about?

The remote direction. In my case, I was a director in Florida and two in New York. And the author in Rio. We were having ideas in real time, everyone together. Something that might have been impossible with the busy life out there. With less technical resources, we also end up getting more creative in ideas.

Do you believe that this form of communication via the Internet favors the timid, as they do not need to appear?

On the one hand, yes, but there are people who hate talking to the camera, there are people who don’t like to see each other, who have difficulties with live. My mother, for example, is a super lawyer, but she is from a generation that is not used to working through a cell phone. You have to adapt. At the same time, when interviewing famous people, I felt more time and availability since everyone is at home.

Have feelings been accentuated by social isolation?

Very. My daughter says she can’t stand to see me cry anymore. With good and bad things. We are all very intense. Whoever has a minimum of empathy and information, lives in this carousel of emotions. There are many things changing, many deaths, a lot of solidarity, fears, hope, insecurity, welcome, all at once.

Has the way of facing death also changed?

I have a lot of anguish from those who face death as a number, from those who compare tragedy. Death is death. It’s that thing … Always someone is losing love. They all mobilize me and we just wait for them to get close to us.

How can humor help at that moment? Is there a limit, since many people are dying?

It was very delicate to make humor at that moment. We thought and rethought each sentence. While you have to be careful not to disrespect those who are suffering, bringing a little lightness at this time is essential. My technique is to always laugh at myself before.

And you, how have you faced social isolation?

Very well, as far as possible. I’m from the privileged mega group, so I don’t complain. I’m trying to stay physically and mentally active. I work out, I write, I watch series, I stay with my daughter and I take care of the house. Sometimes, I do nothing. It’s time to be kind to us and help each other. I already wake up thinking who I can help.

