The host Ingrid Coronado once again shared a reflection with his followers on Instagram and this time he spoke about the guilt and learning brought about by mistakes made in the past.

“You who know me know that I am a perfectionist and very demanding of myselfIngrid wrote at the beginning of her most recent Instagram post.

He then spoke about the reflection he came to these days, in which like millions of people, he has remained in quarantine to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For Ingrid, the more aware people are, the more guilty they feel when they make a mistake when speaking or doing. ⁣

Pero “But do you know something? We can’t do it right all the time and that’s okay .. Only the ego expects us to be perfect. It is normal that sometimes we allow ourselves to be carried away by low frequency feelings such as fear and anger … We are human beings! “

Ingrid ended her message commenting that when faced with an error, it is always in our best interest to learn, to make peace with the mistakes of the past and to see this stumbling block as an opportunity to try again and be better every day.

Ingrid Coronado’s reflections

On several occasions the presenter, and now also youtuber, has shown her followers a little-known side of her.

In fact he confessed that he came to feel depression in the middle of his confinement.

“Hey, how are you doing? Puff, I confess that I have been through all the emotions … this photo was taken on one of my best days, but the last few days i parked in depression. I was feeling very low, I already feel tired, it’s a month! And I am afraid and I despair the uncertainty of not knowing how much time we have left. At least, half a month more! “, He related.

“I try to always think about the good, so that the bad doesn’t drag me. But sometimes I feel like a force pulling me down and I would like to shut myself up to cry all day. EroBut I can’t because I have 3 hungry children at home, thirsty for games and mom’s attention and a lot of housework ”, he added in the publication in which he received messages of support from his followers.

Last week he made another publication on the social network where he confessed to being a vulnerable person.

“I have always been told that I am a strong woman, pushed forward … As a child I always thought: I was alone, and this is how I have always made my way in life, alone …”, she wrote.

“That, on the one hand I like, it makes me feel powerful, but on the other hand I feel that it has also conditioned me not to show anyone whatI am also a vulnerable woman like any human being“He recognized.

For this reason, Ingrid recognized that these days also made her think about the importance of asking for help and gave her work at home as an example.

“The first few days I literally loaded everything from home, until the point came that my body couldn’t take it anymore, and started asking my children for help. The result has been amazing! Not only do they do it with pleasure, but those times where I was alone in the kitchen, now we are cooking together and it has become a family activity, very fun! ”.