Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ customer-centric approach propels it to the top spot on Emerce’s list of service providers for dispatch in the Netherlands in 2021

Ingram Micro Enters Emerce100’s Best Companies In Ecommerce Industry List For Second Year In A Row

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of global supply chain solutions, e-commerce logistics, and IT asset disposition services, has announced that it has once again been recognized as one of the best warehousing service providers for dispatched by Emerce, a Netherlands-based media platform for e-commerce managers. This is the second year in a row that Ingram Micro has been included in Emerce100, a list of the best ecommerce companies.

The 2021 Emerce100 list was determined from the results of a survey and analysis of 998 companies by Dutch market research company Motivaction International. Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services is one of ten recognized third-party logistics providers in the dispatch storage category.

“We are proud to once again rank among the leading dispatch storage providers in the Netherlands,” says Jack Heijkans, Vice President of Commerce for Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “We are trusted by some of the biggest brands and startups today, not just in Europe, but around the world, which is a testament to our customer-centric approach and the excellence of our operations and E-commerce will continue to grow in importance around the world, but it requires strong logistics and planning to be successful and we make it happen for our customers. We facilitate customer growth through world-class operations, supported by continuous investments in innovative technology, collaborative relationships and ensuring that our services address the full life cycle of products: from receipt, to returns, disposal and all other activities in the process. We are proud that Emerce recognized our success, “concludes Heijkans.

Ingram Micro’s global warehouse network includes three facilities in the Netherlands and many more in the rest of Europe, the UK, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America. You can check out the full list of Emerce100 here.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to direct shipment and return management, IT asset disposition, remarketing and distribution, among many others, our solutions drive growth in the commerce, technology and mobility markets.

We are proud to serve clients ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 companies and we are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships, and decades of experience in the logistics industries. , mobility and IT asset disposition (ITAD).

More information at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

