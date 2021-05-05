Ingram Micro Announces Global Relationship with Leading Enterprise Automation Software Company UiPath

The global alliance extends Ingram Micro’s focus on robotics across all of its Centers of Excellence and elevates UiPath’s visibility within the global ecosystem of channel partners.

Ingram Micro Inc., which has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio, today announced an expanded and now global business relationship with UiPath, a leader in business automation software and an innovator of robotic process automation (RPA) technology. ).

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006368/es/

“Robotic process automation is an important component within a company’s digital transformation game plan, and a great sales wedge for channel partners to introduce DX solutions and services into their existing end user customer base,” said Sabine Howest, vice president, global partner engagement and IoT, Ingram Micro Inc. “Using AI to automate repeatable, rules-driven processes is a practice companies of all sizes can benefit from and a growth opportunity we’re ready to drive with UiPath through our growing and global Advanced Solutions organization.” (Photo: Business Wire)

RPA enables organizations in the age of digital transformation (DX) to increase efficiency, workflow determinism, operations accuracy, and regulatory compliance by automating time-consuming and repetitive mundane tasks. long time. Additionally, software robots work to establish end-to-end automation throughout the organization while reducing costs. Ingram Micro’s broad and specialized portfolio of advanced solutions began offering AI and RPA solutions a few years ago and has grown into one of the organization’s fastest growing global practices.

“Robotic process automation is an important component within a company’s digital transformation game plan and a huge sales gap for channel partners to introduce DX solutions and services to their existing end-user customer base,” Sabine Howest, Vice President of Global Partner Engagement and Internet of Things (IoT) at Ingram Micro Inc. said “Using AI to automate repeatable rule-based processes is a practice that companies of all sizes can use. benefit and a growth opportunity that we are ready to drive with UiPath through our growing global Advanced Solutions organization. “

Read more

“We are delighted that UiPath is offering additional support to high-value service providers like us through its new Ingram Micro program,” said Bhavyesh Virani, Co-CEO of WonderBotz, a UiPath partner. “Ingram Micro’s global reach will help WonderBotz capture the growing demand for our personalized services, as well as our pre-engineered turnkey solutions for Finance & Administration (F&A) professionals and leaders in healthcare, finance, banking. and hospitality The new UiPath / Ingram Micro program is a complete success, allowing us to spend more time serving the industry’s leading clients.

Ingram Micro’s relationship with UiPath began in India in 2018 and was quickly followed by China. Currently, the relationship is now expanding to North America and Latin America, as well as Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The Ingram Micro team maintains a mature and dedicated team of UiPath experts who are here to assist channel partners throughout the sales cycle, including opportunity identification, design thinking, consulting services, licensing and training. . Supported by Ingram Micro’s Centers of Excellence, channel partners selling UiPath benefit from shared best practices, 24/7 support services, and global resources designed to meet varied market demands at the local, regional and regional levels. world.

“Ingram Micro and UiPath are partner-first organizations and are equally committed to continually investing in our partners to drive greater service differentiation, exceptional growth, and improved profitability,” said Thomas Hansen, chief revenue officer, UiPath. “Business automation is a category that channel partners cannot ignore, and an investment that business organizations are making due to immediate and measurable return on investment and improved partner experience and customer experience. We are delighted of expanding our successful relationship with Ingram Micro around the world and we look forward to helping channel partners capitalize on the market potential of RPA. “

In Q1 2021, the Forrester Wave ™ *: Robotic Process Automation named UiPath the “Leader” with the highest ranking in each of the three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Additionally, Cheryln Chin, UiPath Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, and Eddie O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Operations and Partners, were recently named to CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list, along with eight Ingram channel executives. Micro.

The entire UiPath portfolio is now available to Ingram Micro channel partners around the world. To learn more about UiPath, contact your Ingram Micro Partner Manager. To request technical assistance with a quote, please email: UiPath-licensing@ingrammicro.com and for sales and pre-sales support email: UiPath-sd@ingrammicro.com.

* The Forrester Wave ™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021, March 15, 2021

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise ™, where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers a comprehensive platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a comprehensive set of capabilities that enable all organizations to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps companies realize the promise of technology. It offers a full spectrum of global supply chain technology and services to companies around the world. Deep experience in technology, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate more efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unmatched agility, deep market insights, and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships make the difference and advancement of Ingram Micro. Find out how Ingram Micro can help you deliver on the promise of technology. More information at www.ingrammicro.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006368/en/

Contacts

Marie Meoli Rourke for Ingram Micro

WhiteFox Marketing Inc.

714-292-2199

marie@whitefoxpr.com

Pete Daly for UiPath

339-440-3582

pete.daly@uipath.com