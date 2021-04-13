Ingram and Williamson are unstoppable again

04/13/2021 at 10:56 AM CEST

EFE

Power forward Brandon Ingram became the leader of the New Orleans Pelicans attack by scoring 34 points, seven assists and six rebounds that helped them win 117-110 against the Sacramento Kings.

While forward Zion Williamson supported him by scoring another 30 points with six rebounds and four assists that allowed the Pelicans to maintain the lead down the stretch of the game when the Kings attempted the comeback.

New Zealand center Steven Adams had 16 rebounds as the leader of the Pelicans’ inside game and point guard Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points as the third highest scorer for the New Orleans team that had up to 26 points ahead in the second period.

But the Kings, with point guard De’Aaron Fox, who before the game had been fined 20,000 by the NBA after criticizing the work of the referees, were only four goals behind the tie and 14 seconds left.

Fox himself missed a triple that could have reduced the deficit to just one, but his miss and the rebound was captured by Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu and secured the New Orleans team victory and left the Kings with the victory. seventh loss in a row. The Spanish center Willy Hernangómez, who barely played three minutes with the Pelicans, did not have any kind of statistical activity.

What had seemed like an easy game turned into a meeting full of excitement and intensity after Fox, who scored 43 points, began to dominate his offensive game and beat the Pelicans defense.

Power forward Harrison Barnes with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, three ball recoveries and a block finished as the best of the Kings in the inside game and second highest scorer from a list of five players who had two-digit numbers.