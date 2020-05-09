Ingenico Enterprise Retail, division of Ingenico Group, world-wide company in integral payments, has reached an agreement with Ingeteam, Spanish technological group with presence in more than 22 countries, to carry out a project that will boost the charging of electric vehicles in Spain.

This agreement involves the implementation of card payment terminals at the charging points for electric vehicles manufactured by the company, which hopes to install a network of 150 new chargers with this payment method throughout this year. Furthermore, within the framework of this agreement, Ingenico will be the exclusive provider of payment services for the next 3 years.

The electric vehicle is gradually incorporating into the mobile fleet and forecasts indicate that by 2030, almost 19 million vehicles of this type will be in circulation, compared to the 5 million that currently exist.

To support the needs of this fleet and adequate service, the charging infrastructure for these vehicles will have to be increased and an investment will have to be made in a network that is estimated to require 9.6 million recharging points to supply electricity. to all these vehicles.

According to the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility (AEDIVE), currently in Europe there is a network of approximately 185,000 charging points, to which Spain contributes 5,000, which is sufficient for current demand but will undoubtedly have to go increasing, in line with the sale of electric vehicles in our country, which increased by 64% in 2019.

This project launched by Ingenico Enterprise Retail and Ingeteam is a pioneer because it will allow the use of one of the most widespread payment methods on the market, the payment card such as Visa, Mastercard, Amex, to which other payment cards will progressively join. for fleets and professional use.

Currently, the vast majority of charging points require downloading a mobile application or registering for a service that provides a card to make payment. In fact, the integrated payment at the recharging points will make it easier for users to use it since they can pay for the service by simply bringing their contactless card or mobile phone closer.

